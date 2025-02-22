Drake hosts Stokes and Missouri State

Missouri State Bears (21-5, 13-2 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (18-8, 12-3 MVC) Des Moines, Iowa; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Missouri State Bears (21-5, 13-2 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (18-8, 12-3 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State visits Drake after Lacy Stokes scored 21 points in Missouri State’s 75-72 victory over the Northern Iowa Panthers.

The Bulldogs are 9-3 on their home court. Drake averages 15.8 turnovers per game and is 6-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Bears have gone 13-2 against MVC opponents. Missouri State ranks fourth in the MVC with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Kaemyn Bekemeier averaging 4.1.

Drake averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game, 5.3 more made shots than the 4.9 per game Missouri State allows. Missouri State has shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 41.0% shooting opponents of Drake have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Bears square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Katie Dinnebier is shooting 50.6% and averaging 20.7 points for the Bulldogs. Abbie Aalsma is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Stokes is shooting 47.2% and averaging 12.8 points for the Bears. Kyrah Daniels is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 76.7 points, 35.8 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Bears: 9-1, averaging 75.3 points, 34.9 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

