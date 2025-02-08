Dozier’s 30 lead Grambling past Alabama State 77-67

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Kintavious Dozier scored 30 points as Grambling beat Alabama State 77-67 on Saturday night. Dozier shot…

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Kintavious Dozier scored 30 points as Grambling beat Alabama State 77-67 on Saturday night.

Dozier shot 9 of 15 from the field, including 7 for 11 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line for the Tigers (7-16, 4-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Mikale Stevenson shot 5 of 12 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line to add 15 points.

Amarr Knox led the Hornets (9-14, 5-5) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and four assists. Antonio Madlock added 15 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals for Alabama State. Jasteven Walker put up 11 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.