Doyle and Northern Illinois host Western Michigan

Northern Illinois Huskies (11-12, 4-7 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (10-12, 6-5 MAC) Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northern Illinois Huskies (11-12, 4-7 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (10-12, 6-5 MAC)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois visits Western Michigan after Alecia Doyle scored 22 points in Northern Illinois’ 75-62 win over the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

The Broncos are 5-5 on their home court. Western Michigan has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Huskies are 4-7 against MAC opponents. Northern Illinois is 3-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 16.9 turnovers per game.

Western Michigan’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Northern Illinois gives up. Northern Illinois has shot at a 43.5% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points above the 42.6% shooting opponents of Western Michigan have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marina Asensio is averaging 13.7 points and 4.8 assists for the Broncos. Hannah Spitzley is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

Lexi Carlsen is shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 8.2 points. Chelby Koker is shooting 42.7% and averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 6-4, averaging 57.1 points, 23.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 66.6 points, 27.8 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

