Downing, East Tennessee State Buccaneers host the Wofford Terriers

Wofford Terriers (16-9, 8-4 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (15-12, 6-6 SoCon)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Meghan Downing and East Tennessee State host Evangelia Paulk and Wofford in SoCon play Thursday.

The Buccaneers have gone 9-3 in home games. East Tennessee State is seventh in the SoCon scoring 59.7 points while shooting 38.4% from the field.

The Terriers are 8-4 against SoCon opponents. Wofford ranks sixth in the SoCon scoring 26.2 points per game in the paint led by Rachael Rose averaging 6.0.

East Tennessee State is shooting 38.4% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 36.6% Wofford allows to opponents. Wofford averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game East Tennessee State allows.

The Buccaneers and Terriers square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courtney Moore is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, while averaging 12.8 points and 1.5 steals. Braylyn Milton is shooting 35.9% and averaging 11.6 points over the past 10 games.

Paulk is averaging 13 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.4 steals for the Terriers. Helen Matthews is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 6-4, averaging 61.2 points, 29.2 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.7 points per game.

Terriers: 6-4, averaging 65.5 points, 36.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

