Dowell leads Illinois State against Drake after 22-point game

Illinois State Redbirds (14-7, 8-2 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (13-8, 7-3 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State takes on Drake after Shannon Dowell scored 22 points in Illinois State’s 66-55 win over the Missouri State Bears.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-3 at home. Drake is second in the MVC scoring 76.4 points while shooting 44.1% from the field.

The Redbirds are 8-2 against MVC opponents. Illinois State is 4-7 against opponents over .500.

Drake makes 44.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than Illinois State has allowed to its opponents (39.7%). Illinois State has shot at a 48.7% rate from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points higher than the 41.0% shooting opponents of Drake have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Redbirds meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Katie Dinnebier is averaging 20.2 points, 7.3 assists and 2.8 steals for the Bulldogs. Anna Miller is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

Maya Wong is averaging 8.1 points and 4.1 assists for the Redbirds. Dowell is averaging 17.4 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 50.8% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 37.7 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Redbirds: 8-2, averaging 77.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

