Dowd, Rigsby score 19 in Troy’s 74-56 win against Louisiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Thomas Dowd and Myles Rigsby both had 19 points in Troy’s 74-56 win over Louisiana on Wednesday night.

Dowd also contributed 12 rebounds for the Trojans (16-9, 9-4 Sun Belt Conference). Rigsby shot 7 of 9 from the field and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to add 19 points. Victor Valdes shot 3 for 5, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (8-18, 5-8) were led in scoring by Mostapha El Moutaouakkil, who finished with 19 points. Jeremiah Evans added 10 points for Louisiana. Kentrell Garnett finished with nine points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Troy visits Arkansas State and Louisiana plays Marshall at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

