Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Douglas scores 15 as…

Douglas scores 15 as Georgia Southern beats Western Michigan 83-57

The Associated Press

February 8, 2025, 3:37 PM

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Bradley Douglas’ 15 points off of the bench led Georgia Southern to an 83-57 victory over Western Michigan on Saturday.

Douglas added seven assists for the Eagles (13-12, 5-7 Sun Belt Conference). Tyson Brown added 13 points while shooting 6 of 7 from the field and 1 for 7 from the line while they also had six rebounds. Adante’ Holiman shot 4 for 11, including 4 for 10 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Chansey Willis Jr. finished with 13 points and six assists for the Broncos (7-16, 4-6 Mid-American Conference). Western Michigan also got 13 points from Javaughn Hannah. Markhi Strickland finished with 10 points and two steals.

Up next for Georgia Southern is a matchup Thursday with James Madison at home. Western Michigan visits Akron on Tuesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up