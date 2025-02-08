Douglas scores 15 as Georgia Southern beats Western Michigan 83-57

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Bradley Douglas’ 15 points off of the bench led Georgia Southern to an 83-57 victory over…

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Bradley Douglas’ 15 points off of the bench led Georgia Southern to an 83-57 victory over Western Michigan on Saturday.

Douglas added seven assists for the Eagles (13-12, 5-7 Sun Belt Conference). Tyson Brown added 13 points while shooting 6 of 7 from the field and 1 for 7 from the line while they also had six rebounds. Adante’ Holiman shot 4 for 11, including 4 for 10 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Chansey Willis Jr. finished with 13 points and six assists for the Broncos (7-16, 4-6 Mid-American Conference). Western Michigan also got 13 points from Javaughn Hannah. Markhi Strickland finished with 10 points and two steals.

Up next for Georgia Southern is a matchup Thursday with James Madison at home. Western Michigan visits Akron on Tuesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

