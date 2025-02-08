Douglas leads UT Arlington against Seattle U after 20-point game

UT Arlington Mavericks (11-12, 4-5 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (9-13, 4-4 WAC) Seattle; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

UT Arlington Mavericks (11-12, 4-5 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (9-13, 4-4 WAC)

Seattle; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redhawks -8.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington plays Seattle U after Kade Douglas scored 20 points in UT Arlington’s 94-73 loss to the Utah Valley Wolverines.

The Redhawks are 7-4 on their home court. Seattle U ranks seventh in the WAC with 30.1 points per game in the paint led by Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe averaging 8.5.

The Mavericks are 4-5 against WAC opponents. UT Arlington is fourth in the WAC with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Lance Ware averaging 6.4.

Seattle U is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 43.0% UT Arlington allows to opponents. UT Arlington averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Seattle U gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maleek Arington is averaging 8.6 points, five assists and 1.7 steals for the Redhawks. Moncrieffe is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

Ware is shooting 56.9% and averaging 14.5 points for the Mavericks. Jaden Wells is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 5-5, averaging 71.7 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 72.7 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.