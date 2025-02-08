Dorsey, William & Mary Tribe to visit Camden, Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens

William & Mary Tribe (14-10, 8-3 CAA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (11-13, 4-7 CAA) Newark, Delaware; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

William & Mary Tribe (14-10, 8-3 CAA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (11-13, 4-7 CAA)

Newark, Delaware; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fightin’ Blue Hens -1; over/under is 167.5

BOTTOM LINE: Gabe Dorsey and William & Mary visit John Camden and Delaware in CAA play.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens have gone 7-4 at home. Delaware is fifth in the CAA with 13.7 assists per game led by Izaiah Pasha averaging 3.0.

The Tribe are 8-3 against conference opponents. William & Mary has a 2-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Delaware’s average of 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game William & Mary gives up. William & Mary averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Delaware gives up.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens and Tribe match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camden is averaging 17 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Erik Timko is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

Isaiah Mbeng is averaging 6.4 points and 3.3 assists for the Tribe. Dorsey is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Blue Hens: 4-6, averaging 76.0 points, 28.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Tribe: 7-3, averaging 76.6 points, 28.6 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

