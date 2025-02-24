Dorsey leads William & Mary against UNC Wilmington after 21-point showing

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (21-7, 11-4 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (17-11, 11-4 CAA) Williamsburg, Virginia; Monday, 6 p.m. EST…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (21-7, 11-4 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (17-11, 11-4 CAA)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks -2.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary hosts UNC Wilmington after Gabe Dorsey scored 21 points in William & Mary’s 79-70 victory against the Elon Phoenix.

The Tribe have gone 12-0 at home. William & Mary is second in the CAA scoring 78.5 points while shooting 45.6% from the field.

The Seahawks are 11-4 in CAA play. UNC Wilmington has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

William & Mary averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 8.2 per game UNC Wilmington gives up. UNC Wilmington averages 79.6 points per game, 4.3 more than the 75.3 William & Mary allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dorsey averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Tribe, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc. Matteus Case is shooting 41.3% and averaging 8.6 points over the past 10 games.

Sean Moore is averaging 9.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Seahawks. Donovan Newby is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 29.9 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Seahawks: 8-2, averaging 80.0 points, 34.3 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

