Doogan and Richmond host VCU

Richmond Spiders (23-5, 14-1 A-10) at VCU Rams (12-15, 6-9 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond takes on VCU after Maggie Doogan scored 26 points in Richmond’s 67-57 victory against the George Washington Revolutionaries.

The Rams are 6-7 on their home court. VCU has a 1-4 record in one-possession games.

The Spiders have gone 14-1 against A-10 opponents. Richmond averages 18.2 assists per game to lead the A-10, paced by Doogan with 3.6.

VCU averages 58.8 points per game, 1.4 more points than the 57.4 Richmond allows. Richmond averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.2 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game VCU allows.

The Rams and Spiders meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mary-Anna Asare is shooting 42.9% and averaging 15.8 points for the Rams. Zoli Khalil is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Doogan is averaging 16.6 points, seven rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Spiders. Rachel Ullstrom is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 3-7, averaging 57.7 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points per game.

Spiders: 10-0, averaging 75.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

