Dominguez’s 20 lead Arkansas State past UL Monroe 95-70

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Dyondre Dominguez scored 20 points as Arkansas State beat UL Monroe 95-70 on Saturday.

Dominguez went 7 of 11 from the field (4 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Red Wolves (20-9, 11-5 Sun Belt Conference). Izaiyah Nelson scored 18 points while finishing 9 of 11 from the floor and added 10 rebounds. Derrian Ford and Taryn Todd both had14 points.

Makai Willis led the Warhawks (7-22, 3-13) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and eight rebounds. Jalen Bolden added 16 points and six rebounds for UL Monroe. Coltie Young finished with 14 points.

Arkansas State’s next game is Wednesday against Louisiana on the road, and UL Monroe hosts James Madison on Tuesday.

