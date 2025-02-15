Live Radio
Dobbs scores 23 in St. Thomas’ 95-84 win over Omaha

The Associated Press

February 15, 2025, 10:47 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Drake Dobbs scored 23 points as St. Thomas beat Omaha 95-84 on Saturday night.

Dobbs shot 6 of 9 from the field, including 4 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 8 from the free-throw line for the Tommies (20-7, 10-2 Summit League). Miles Barnstable scored 17 points and added three steals. Nolan Minessale shot 4 for 7 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

Marquel Sutton led the Mavericks (16-12, 10-3) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and eight rebounds. Ja’Sean Glover added 18 points and four assists for Omaha. Kamryn Thomas had 14 points and two blocks.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Wednesday. St. Thomas visits South Dakota and Omaha travels to play Kansas City.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

