Dixon’s 32 lead Villanova over Seton Hall 59-54

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Eric Dixon scored 32 points as Villanova beat Seton Hall 59-54 on Wednesday night.

Dixon had 10 rebounds for the Wildcats (17-12, 10-8 Big East Conference). Wooga Poplar scored 12 points while shooting 3 for 10 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line and added 12 rebounds.

The Pirates (7-21, 2-15) were led by Dylan Addae-Wusu, who posted 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Isaiah Coleman added 12 points for Seton Hall. Prince Aligbe had 10 points, nine rebounds and three steals.

Dixon scored seven points in the first half and Villanova went into the break trailing 33-21. Dixon’s 25-point second half helped Villanova finish off the five-point victory.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Saturday. Villanova hosts Butler and Seton Hall visits St. John’s.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

