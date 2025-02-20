Dixon, Villanova Wildcats to host Jones and the No. 16 Marquette Golden Eagles

Marquette Golden Eagles (20-6, 11-4 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (15-12, 8-8 Big East) Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Marquette Golden Eagles (20-6, 11-4 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (15-12, 8-8 Big East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big East foes Villanova and No. 16 Marquette face off on Friday.

The Wildcats are 12-3 on their home court. Villanova is sixth in the Big East scoring 74.3 points while shooting 46.7% from the field.

The Golden Eagles have gone 11-4 against Big East opponents. Marquette averages 77.3 points while outscoring opponents by 10.2 points per game.

Villanova scores 74.3 points, 7.2 more per game than the 67.1 Marquette gives up. Marquette averages 9.4 more points per game (77.3) than Villanova allows to opponents (67.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Dixon is averaging 22.9 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Wildcats. Wooga Poplar is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

David Joplin is shooting 30.9% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 13.8 points and 5.3 rebounds. Kam Jones is averaging 17.8 points and 4.9 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 66.8 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 73.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

