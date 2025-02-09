Dixon, Villanova Wildcats square off against the Xavier Musketeers

Xavier Musketeers (14-9, 6-6 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (13-10, 6-6 Big East) Philadelphia; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Xavier Musketeers (14-9, 6-6 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (13-10, 6-6 Big East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -2.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eric Dixon and Villanova host Zach Freemantle and Xavier in Big East play Sunday.

The Wildcats have gone 10-3 in home games. Villanova is sixth in the Big East scoring 75.3 points while shooting 46.9% from the field.

The Musketeers are 6-6 against Big East opponents. Xavier is fifth in the Big East scoring 32.0 points per game in the paint led by Freemantle averaging 9.0.

Villanova scores 75.3 points, 5.2 more per game than the 70.1 Xavier gives up. Xavier averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Villanova gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dixon is shooting 44.8% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 23.8 points and 5.2 rebounds. Wooga Poplar is averaging 15.1 points, six rebounds and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Freemantle is scoring 16.5 points per game with 7.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Musketeers. Ryan Conwell is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 70.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Musketeers: 6-4, averaging 73.2 points, 28.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

