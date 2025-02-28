Dixon scores 21, UC Irvine downs Cal State Fullerton 76-51

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Jurian Dixon had 21 points in UC Irvine’s 76-51 win against Cal State Fullerton on Thursday.…

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Jurian Dixon had 21 points in UC Irvine’s 76-51 win against Cal State Fullerton on Thursday.

Dixon also added three steals for the Anteaters (24-5, 14-3 Big West Conference). Justin Hohn scored 18 points while shooting 7 for 10, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc. Bent Leuchten shot 5 of 7 from the field and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Kendrick De Luna led the Titans (6-23, 1-16) in scoring, finishing with 10 points. Antwan Robinson added eight points and six rebounds for Cal State Fullerton. Donovan Oday finished with eight points. The loss is the ninth in a row for the Titans.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Saturday. UC Irvine hosts Long Beach State and Cal State Fullerton travels to play UC San Diego.

