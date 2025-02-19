Dixon scores 14 and Duquesne downs Fordham 73-64

PITTSBURGH (AP) — David Dixon helped lead Duquesne past Fordham with 14 points off of the bench in a 73-64…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — David Dixon helped lead Duquesne past Fordham with 14 points off of the bench in a 73-64 victory on Wednesday night.

Dixon added five rebounds and four blocks for the Dukes (11-15, 6-7 Atlantic 10 Conference). Tre Dinkins added 13 points and Cam Crawford also had 13 points, while adding three steals.

Jackie Johnson III led the Rams (11-15, 3-10) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and three steals. Matt Zona added 12 points and two blocks for Fordham. Josh Rivera finished with 10 points and six rebounds.

Duquesne entered halftime tied with Fordham 31-31. Dixon paced the team in scoring in the first half with 10 points. Crawford’s layup with 19:16 remaining in the second half gave Duquesne the lead for good at 33-31.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

