Diggins scores 32 as UMass downs Duquesne 62-53

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Rahsool Diggins’ 32 points led UMass over Duquesne 62-53 on Saturday.

Diggins shot 11 of 18 from the field, including 5 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line for the Minutemen (10-12, 5-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Daniel Hankins-Sanford added 12 points while going 6 of 12 from the field and also had 12 rebounds and three steals.

The Dukes (9-13, 4-5) were led by Tre Dinkins, who posted 11 points, five assists and two steals. Duquesne also got 10 points from Cam Crawford

UMass’ next game is Tuesday against Saint Louis at home. Duquesne visits Richmond on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

