Dickinson, No. 23 Kansas Jayhawks square off against the Colorado Buffaloes

Kansas Jayhawks (18-9, 9-7 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (11-16, 2-15 Big 12)

Boulder, Colorado; Monday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hunter Dickinson and No. 23 Kansas take on Julian Hammond III and Colorado in Big 12 action Monday.

The Buffaloes have gone 10-6 at home. Colorado is 3-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Jayhawks are 9-7 in conference matchups. Kansas averages 76.1 points while outscoring opponents by 8.7 points per game.

Colorado’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Kansas gives up. Kansas has shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points above the 43.3% shooting opponents of Colorado have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hammond is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Buffaloes, while averaging 12.9 points. Andrej Jakimovski is averaging 10 points over the last 10 games.

Dickinson is shooting 52.6% and averaging 16.3 points for the Jayhawks. Zeke Mayo is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 2-8, averaging 64.9 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Jayhawks: 5-5, averaging 75.4 points, 34.8 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

