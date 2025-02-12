Dickerson has 21 in Robert Morris’ 68-59 win against Cleveland State

CLEVELAND (AP) — Amarion Dickerson scored 21 points as Robert Morris beat Cleveland State 68-59 on Wednesday night. Dickerson added…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Amarion Dickerson scored 21 points as Robert Morris beat Cleveland State 68-59 on Wednesday night.

Dickerson added six rebounds and three steals for the Colonials (19-8, 11-5 Horizon League). Alvaro Folgueiras scored 18 points while going 6 of 7 from the floor, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line and added 10 rebounds and four steals. Josh Omojafo shot 4 of 6 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Vikings (18-8, 12-3) were led by Dylan Arnett, who posted 16 points and eight rebounds. Tahj Staveskie added 11 points for Cleveland State. Reece Robinson also had 10 points.

Robert Morris’ next game is Saturday against Purdue Fort Wayne at home, and Cleveland State hosts Youngstown State on Sunday.

