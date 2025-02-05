Dibba scores 18 as Southern Illinois takes down Evansville 68-59

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Ali Abdou Dibba’s 18 points helped Southern Illinois defeat Evansville 68-59 on Wednesday night. Dibba also…

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Ali Abdou Dibba’s 18 points helped Southern Illinois defeat Evansville 68-59 on Wednesday night.

Dibba also added seven rebounds for the Salukis (11-13, 6-7 Missouri Valley Conference). Jarrett Hensley scored 18 points, going 5 of 11 from the floor, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and 4 for 5 from the line. Kennard Davis had 14 points and shot 4 of 13 from the field, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line.

Tayshawn Comer led the Purple Aces (9-15, 6-7) in scoring, finishing with 25 points, five assists and two steals. Gabriel Pozzato added 13 points for Evansville. Connor Turnbull recorded seven points, eight rebounds and four blocks.

Southern Illinois took the lead with 16:38 to go in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 38-23 at halftime, with Davis racking up 13 points. Southern Illinois was outscored by Evansville in the second half by a six-point margin, but still wound up on top, while Dibba led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.