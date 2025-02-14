Dibba and Southern Illinois host Belmont

Belmont Bruins (17-9, 9-6 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (12-14, 7-8 MVC) Carbondale, Illinois; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Belmont Bruins (17-9, 9-6 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (12-14, 7-8 MVC)

Carbondale, Illinois; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois plays Belmont after Ali Abdou Dibba scored 29 points in Southern Illinois’ 78-64 loss to the Bradley Braves.

The Salukis are 6-5 in home games. Southern Illinois has a 7-10 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bruins are 9-6 in conference play. Belmont averages 81.7 points and has outscored opponents by 2.5 points per game.

Southern Illinois scores 72.8 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 79.2 Belmont allows. Belmont averages 11.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Southern Illinois gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kennard Davis is shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Salukis, while averaging 15.4 points. Dibba is averaging 18 points and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

Jonathan Pierre is averaging 14.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Bruins. Tyler Lundblade is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 7-3, averaging 74.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Bruins: 6-4, averaging 81.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.