Deveaux scores 23 as Western Illinois downs Lindenwood 86-81 in OT

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Trey Deveaux’s 23 points helped Western Illinois defeat Lindenwood 86-81 in overtime on Tuesday night. Deveaux…

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Trey Deveaux’s 23 points helped Western Illinois defeat Lindenwood 86-81 in overtime on Tuesday night.

Deveaux had seven rebounds for the Leathernecks (11-19, 5-14 Ohio Valley Conference). Sean Smith scored 20 points and added eight rebounds and three steals. Julius Rollins had 19 points and shot 8 for 15 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 6 from the free-throw line.

The Lions (14-16, 9-10) were led in scoring by Anias Futrell, who finished with 23 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Reggie Bass added 18 points and seven assists for Lindenwood. Jadis Jones also had 13 points.

Both teams play Tennessee Tech next, Western Illinois on the road on Thursday and Lindenwood on the road on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.