Detroit Mercy visits Robert Morris following Woods’ 22-point game

Detroit Mercy Titans (8-16, 4-9 Horizon League) at Robert Morris Colonials (16-8, 8-5 Horizon League) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7…

Detroit Mercy Titans (8-16, 4-9 Horizon League) at Robert Morris Colonials (16-8, 8-5 Horizon League)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonials -13.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris plays Detroit Mercy after Kam Woods scored 22 points in Robert Morris’ 66-64 loss to the Wright State Raiders.

The Colonials are 11-2 on their home court. Robert Morris is fourth in the Horizon League at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 71.1 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

The Titans have gone 4-9 against Horizon League opponents. Detroit Mercy has a 5-12 record against opponents over .500.

Robert Morris is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 42.1% Detroit Mercy allows to opponents. Detroit Mercy averages 66.1 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 71.1 Robert Morris gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alvaro Folgueiras is averaging 12.6 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Colonials. DJ Smith is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Orlando Lovejoy is scoring 15.9 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Titans. TJ Nadeau is averaging 9.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 7-3, averaging 78.4 points, 33.6 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Titans: 3-7, averaging 62.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.