Detroit Mercy visits Purdue Fort Wayne on 3-game road skid

Detroit Mercy Titans (13-12, 7-10 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (21-6, 16-1 Horizon)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy travels to Purdue Fort Wayne looking to break its three-game road losing streak.

The Mastodons have gone 11-1 at home. Purdue Fort Wayne scores 75.9 points and has outscored opponents by 16.5 points per game.

The Titans are 7-10 in conference matchups. Detroit Mercy ranks seventh in the Horizon giving up 68.2 points while holding opponents to 43.3% shooting.

Purdue Fort Wayne is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 43.3% Detroit Mercy allows to opponents. Detroit Mercy averages 62.9 points per game, 3.5 more than the 59.4 Purdue Fort Wayne allows.

The Mastodons and Titans match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauren Ross is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Mastodons. Sydney Freeman is averaging 12.6 points and 4.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Emaia O’Brien is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Titans. Aaliyah McQueen is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 9-1, averaging 72.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points per game.

Titans: 2-8, averaging 56.6 points, 27.7 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

