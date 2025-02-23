Detroit Mercy plays Purdue Fort Wayne, looks to end road losing streak

Detroit Mercy Titans (13-12, 7-10 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (21-6, 16-1 Horizon) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m.…

Detroit Mercy Titans (13-12, 7-10 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (21-6, 16-1 Horizon)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy visits Purdue Fort Wayne looking to stop its three-game road skid.

The Mastodons are 11-1 on their home court. Purdue Fort Wayne has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Titans are 7-10 against Horizon opponents. Detroit Mercy allows 68.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.3 points per game.

Purdue Fort Wayne is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 43.3% Detroit Mercy allows to opponents. Detroit Mercy averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Purdue Fort Wayne allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amellia Bromenschenkel is averaging 10.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Mastodons. Lauren Ross is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

Myonna Hooper is averaging 6.1 points for the Titans. Emaia O’Brien is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 9-1, averaging 72.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points per game.

Titans: 2-8, averaging 56.6 points, 27.7 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.