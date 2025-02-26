Detroit Mercy plays Green Bay on 10-game road slide

Detroit Mercy Titans (8-21, 4-14 Horizon League) at Green Bay Phoenix (3-26, 1-17 Horizon League) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Thursday, 7…

Detroit Mercy Titans (8-21, 4-14 Horizon League) at Green Bay Phoenix (3-26, 1-17 Horizon League)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy hits the road against Green Bay looking to end its 10-game road losing streak.

The Phoenix are 2-10 in home games. Green Bay ranks eighth in the Horizon League with 13.6 assists per game led by Preston Ruedinger averaging 3.1.

The Titans are 4-14 against Horizon League opponents. Detroit Mercy ranks seventh in the Horizon League shooting 32.6% from 3-point range.

Green Bay averages 69.1 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 74.6 Detroit Mercy gives up. Detroit Mercy averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Green Bay allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Hall is averaging 13.6 points for the Phoenix. Ryan Wade is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

TJ Nadeau averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, scoring 8.4 points while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc. Orlando Lovejoy is shooting 46.5% and averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 1-9, averaging 69.8 points, 28.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Titans: 2-8, averaging 64.1 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.