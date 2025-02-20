Detroit Mercy faces Youngstown State following O’Brien’s 22-point outing

Youngstown State Penguins (9-17, 4-12 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (13-11, 7-9 Horizon) Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Youngstown State Penguins (9-17, 4-12 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (13-11, 7-9 Horizon)

Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy hosts Youngstown State after Emaia O’Brien scored 22 points in Detroit Mercy’s 76-60 loss to the Green Bay Phoenix.

The Titans have gone 9-4 in home games. Detroit Mercy ranks sixth in the Horizon with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Kailey Starks averaging 1.5.

The Penguins are 4-12 in Horizon play. Youngstown State ranks fourth in the Horizon with 32.2 rebounds per game led by Sophia Gregory averaging 7.4.

Detroit Mercy averages 63.0 points per game, 0.7 more points than the 62.3 Youngstown State gives up. Youngstown State averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Detroit Mercy gives up.

The Titans and Penguins square off Thursday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: O’Brien is scoring 15.0 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Titans. Aaliyah McQueen is averaging 12.3 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 35.6% over the past 10 games.

Jewel Watkins is shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Penguins, while averaging 14.7 points. Malia Magestro is shooting 46.7% and averaging 14.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 3-7, averaging 57.4 points, 29.1 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Penguins: 2-8, averaging 62.7 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.