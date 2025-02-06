DePaul visits Providence following Olsen’s 22-point showing

DePaul Blue Demons (11-13, 6-5 Big East) at Providence Friars (9-15, 2-9 Big East) Providence, Rhode Island; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

DePaul Blue Demons (11-13, 6-5 Big East) at Providence Friars (9-15, 2-9 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Providence takes on DePaul after Olivia Olsen scored 22 points in Providence’s 79-66 loss to the Creighton Bluejays.

The Friars have gone 6-5 at home. Providence has a 2-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Blue Demons are 6-5 in Big East play. DePaul is third in the Big East scoring 28.6 points per game in the paint led by Jorie Allen averaging 11.7.

Providence is shooting 40.2% from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points lower than the 44.2% DePaul allows to opponents. DePaul has shot at a 38.3% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 37.7% shooting opponents of Providence have averaged.

The Friars and Blue Demons meet Thursday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Efosa-Aguebor is shooting 42.0% and averaging 13.5 points for the Friars. Marta Morales is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Allen is averaging 19 points, 5.8 rebounds and four assists for the Blue Demons. Taylor Johnson-Matthews is averaging 16.7 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 40.6% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 2-8, averaging 52.3 points, 29.0 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Blue Demons: 5-5, averaging 62.3 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

