DePaul visits Creighton after Ashworth’s 20-point game

DePaul Blue Demons (11-17, 2-15 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (19-8, 12-4 Big East) Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST…

DePaul Blue Demons (11-17, 2-15 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (19-8, 12-4 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton faces DePaul after Steven Ashworth scored 20 points in Creighton’s 80-69 victory over the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Bluejays are 13-2 on their home court. Creighton is second in the Big East in rebounding averaging 34.8 rebounds. Ryan Kalkbrenner leads the Bluejays with 8.5 boards.

The Blue Demons are 2-15 in Big East play. DePaul ranks seventh in the Big East shooting 33.7% from 3-point range.

Creighton is shooting 47.0% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 45.3% DePaul allows to opponents. DePaul averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Creighton gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kalkbrenner is averaging 18.7 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.8 blocks for the Bluejays. Ashworth is averaging 16.7 points and 7.5 assists over the last 10 games.

CJ Gunn is scoring 12.2 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Blue Demons. Layden Blocker is averaging 11.6 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 49.4% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 8-2, averaging 74.4 points, 34.3 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 3.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Blue Demons: 2-8, averaging 63.1 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.