DePaul takes on Georgetown on 3-game skid

DePaul Blue Demons (11-14, 6-6 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (11-11, 4-7 Big East)

Washington; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul aims to end its three-game losing streak with a victory against Georgetown.

The Hoyas are 5-4 in home games. Georgetown averages 62.8 points and has outscored opponents by 1.2 points per game.

The Blue Demons are 6-6 against Big East opponents. DePaul ranks fourth in the Big East with 15.2 assists per game led by Jorie Allen averaging 3.9.

Georgetown is shooting 40.5% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points lower than the 44.2% DePaul allows to opponents. DePaul averages 63.9 points per game, 2.3 more than the 61.6 Georgetown allows.

The Hoyas and Blue Demons meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kelsey Ransom is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Hoyas. Victoria Rivera is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Meg Newman is averaging eight points and eight rebounds for the Blue Demons. Allen is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 4-6, averaging 61.2 points, 26.9 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Blue Demons: 5-5, averaging 62.7 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

