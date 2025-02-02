DePaul and Seton Hall square off in conference showdown

Seton Hall Pirates (6-15, 1-9 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (10-12, 1-10 Big East) Chicago; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST…

Seton Hall Pirates (6-15, 1-9 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (10-12, 1-10 Big East)

Chicago; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Demons -4.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Isaiah Coleman and Seton Hall visit Conor Enright and DePaul on Sunday.

The Blue Demons have gone 9-5 at home. DePaul is 5-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.1 turnovers per game.

The Pirates are 1-9 against Big East opponents. Seton Hall is 4-10 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.5 turnovers per game.

DePaul averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 8.3 per game Seton Hall gives up. Seton Hall averages 63.9 points per game, 10.3 fewer points than the 74.2 DePaul allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Rivera averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Demons, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 43.0% from beyond the arc. Jacob Meyer is averaging 12 points over the past 10 games.

Coleman is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Pirates. Scotty Middleton is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 2-8, averaging 68.6 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Pirates: 1-9, averaging 67.7 points, 27.4 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

