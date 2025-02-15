Denzel Aberdeen and Thomas Haugh notch career highs as No. 3 Florida beats South Carolina 88-67

GAIINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Denzel Aberdeen scored 22 points, Thomas Haugh added 20 — career highs for both players —…

GAIINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Denzel Aberdeen scored 22 points, Thomas Haugh added 20 — career highs for both players — and No. 3 Florida beat South Carolina 88-67 Saturday night despite playing without two frontcourt players.

The Gators (22-3, 9-3 Southeastern Conference) led by four at halftime and started the second half with a 12-1 run to open up a comfortable lead. The Gamecocks (10-15, 0-12) never recovered.

Florida center Micah Handlogten, playing in his first game since gruesomely breaking his left leg in the SEC title game 11 months ago, finished with two points, three rebounds and five assists in his return.

The Gators were without starting forward Alex Condon (right ankle) and backup Sam Alexis (left ankle). Those injuries were among the reasons Handlogten gave up a redshirt season to play in 2025. He also hopes to contribute to what is shaping up to be a special season.

Florida guard Alijah Martin returned after missing two games with a hip pointer and scored 11 points. He had three of the team’s 14 3-pointers.

Jacobi Wright led the way for South Carolina with 13 points.

Takeaways

South Carolina: The Gamecocks are still looking for their first conference win of the season.

Florida: Midway through a daunting February, the Gators look like a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Key moment

Martin hit a trey late in the first half, with the ball hitting the back of the rim and bouncing several feet into the air before dropping through the net.

Key stat

Aberdeen (8 of 12) and Haugh (6 of 10) combined to make 14 of 22 shots. They were 8 for 13 from behind the 3-point arc.

Up next

South Carolina plays at LSU on Tuesday; Florida hosts Oklahoma the same night.

