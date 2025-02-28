Denver visits South Dakota following Larkins’ 21-point game

Denver Pioneers (8-20, 1-14 Summit) at South Dakota Coyotes (11-18, 5-10 Summit) Vermillion, South Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Denver Pioneers (8-20, 1-14 Summit) at South Dakota Coyotes (11-18, 5-10 Summit)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota plays Denver after Grace Larkins scored 21 points in South Dakota’s 66-57 loss to the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Coyotes are 9-6 on their home court. South Dakota has a 5-13 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Pioneers are 1-14 in Summit play. Denver is sixth in the Summit with 11.2 assists per game led by Emma Smith averaging 3.9.

South Dakota averages 66.6 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than the 67.4 Denver allows. Denver averages 63.7 points per game, 8.9 fewer points than the 72.6 South Dakota gives up to opponents.

The Coyotes and Pioneers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Larkins is averaging 24.2 points, 9.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.9 steals for the Coyotes. Carley Duffney is averaging 10.8 points over the past 10 games.

Smith is averaging 9.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and two steals for the Pioneers. Jojo Jones is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 2-8, averaging 60.7 points, 20.7 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Pioneers: 1-9, averaging 64.9 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.