Denver visits Omaha following Jones’ 22-point performance

Denver Pioneers (8-16, 1-10 Summit) at Omaha Mavericks (10-15, 2-10 Summit) Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Denver…

Denver Pioneers (8-16, 1-10 Summit) at Omaha Mavericks (10-15, 2-10 Summit)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver faces Omaha after Jojo Jones scored 22 points in Denver’s 81-68 loss to the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Mavericks are 5-6 on their home court. Omaha is sixth in the Summit scoring 66.8 points while shooting 41.6% from the field.

The Pioneers are 1-10 against Summit opponents. Denver is sixth in the Summit with 11.1 assists per game led by Emma Smith averaging 4.0.

Omaha scores 66.8 points per game, 0.1 more points than the 66.7 Denver gives up. Denver averages 64.3 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than the 73.8 Omaha gives up to opponents.

The Mavericks and Pioneers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Cave is averaging 14.5 points, 3.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Mavericks. Katie Keitges is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jones is scoring 20.4 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Pioneers. Smith is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 1-9, averaging 62.8 points, 25.3 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Pioneers: 1-9, averaging 63.6 points, 27.6 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

