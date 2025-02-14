Denver visits North Dakota State following Moni’s 32-point game

Denver Pioneers (9-18, 3-9 Summit League) at North Dakota State Bison (18-9, 7-5 Summit League) Fargo, North Dakota; Saturday, 2…

Denver Pioneers (9-18, 3-9 Summit League) at North Dakota State Bison (18-9, 7-5 Summit League)

Fargo, North Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State plays Denver after Jacksen Moni scored 32 points in North Dakota State’s 94-88 overtime victory over the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Bison have gone 9-4 at home. North Dakota State is second in the Summit League with 15.1 assists per game led by Moni averaging 3.5.

The Pioneers are 3-9 in conference games. Denver has a 4-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

North Dakota State averages 12.0 made 3-pointers per game, 5.3 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Denver allows. Denver averages 72.8 points per game, 1.0 fewer than the 73.8 North Dakota State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moni is scoring 20.3 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Bison. Jacari White is averaging 18.1 points over the past 10 games.

DeAndre Craig is averaging 13.4 points for the Pioneers. Sebastian Akins is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 7-3, averaging 81.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 2.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 67.5 points, 26.5 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.