Denver hosts Scalia and St. Thomas

Saint Thomas Tommies (12-11, 4-6 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (8-15, 1-9 Summit)

Denver; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas visits Denver after Amber Scalia scored 20 points in St. Thomas’ 75-62 victory against the Omaha Mavericks.

The Pioneers are 8-6 in home games. Denver is 5-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Tommies are 4-6 against Summit opponents. St. Thomas ranks fifth in the Summit with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Alyssa Sand averaging 2.0.

Denver scores 64.1 points per game, 4.2 fewer points than the 68.3 St. Thomas allows. St. Thomas averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Denver allows.

The Pioneers and Tommies meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jojo Jones is averaging 20.3 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Pioneers. Angelina Robles is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

Scalia is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Tommies. Sammy Opichka is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 1-9, averaging 63.9 points, 27.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Tommies: 4-6, averaging 70.2 points, 28.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

