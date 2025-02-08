Denver hosts Scalia and St. Thomas

Saint Thomas Tommies (12-11, 4-6 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (8-15, 1-9 Summit) Denver; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: St.…

Saint Thomas Tommies (12-11, 4-6 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (8-15, 1-9 Summit)

Denver; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas visits Denver after Amber Scalia scored 20 points in St. Thomas’ 75-62 win over the Omaha Mavericks.

The Pioneers are 8-6 in home games.

The Tommies are 4-6 against Summit opponents. St. Thomas ranks sixth in the Summit with 29.9 rebounds per game led by Sammy Opichka averaging 5.5.

Denver is shooting 39.3% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points lower than the 43.9% St. Thomas allows to opponents. St. Thomas averages 5.4 more points per game (71.4) than Denver allows (66.0).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jojo Jones is averaging 20.3 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Pioneers. Angelina Robles is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

Scalia is shooting 43.3% and averaging 15.1 points for the Tommies. Opichka is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 1-9, averaging 63.9 points, 27.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Tommies: 4-6, averaging 70.2 points, 28.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.