Denver hosts Bennett and UMKC

UMKC Kangaroos (9-14, 5-3 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (8-14, 1-8 Summit) Denver; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMKC visits…

UMKC Kangaroos (9-14, 5-3 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (8-14, 1-8 Summit)

Denver; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC visits Denver after Emani Bennett scored 24 points in UMKC’s 77-54 victory against the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Pioneers are 8-5 in home games. Denver has a 6-7 record against teams over .500.

The Kangaroos have gone 5-3 against Summit opponents. UMKC is 6-9 against opponents with a winning record.

Denver averages 64.0 points per game, 2.3 fewer points than the 66.3 UMKC allows. UMKC averages 63.2 points per game, 2.5 fewer than the 65.7 Denver allows.

The Pioneers and Kangaroos face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jojo Jones is averaging 20.9 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Pioneers. Angelina Robles is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games.

Alayna Contreras is averaging 16.1 points for the Kangaroos. Bennett is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 2-8, averaging 65.2 points, 26.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Kangaroos: 6-4, averaging 68.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.