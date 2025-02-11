Dent leads New Mexico against Wyoming after 25-point showing

Wyoming Cowboys (11-13, 4-9 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (20-4, 12-1 MWC) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wyoming Cowboys (11-13, 4-9 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (20-4, 12-1 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico takes on Wyoming after Donovan Dent scored 25 points in New Mexico’s 88-53 victory against the Air Force Falcons.

The Lobos have gone 12-1 at home. New Mexico averages 83.7 points while outscoring opponents by 12.8 points per game.

The Cowboys are 4-9 in conference matchups. Wyoming has a 5-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

New Mexico’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Wyoming gives up. Wyoming averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than New Mexico allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dent is averaging 19.6 points, 6.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Lobos. Jovan Milicevic is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Obi Agbim is averaging 17.6 points and 3.5 assists for the Cowboys. Dontaie Allen is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 9-1, averaging 78.6 points, 38.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 63.0 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

