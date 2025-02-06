Dent and Noland put up 19 as New Mexico knocks off Colorado State 87-65

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Donovan Dent and reserve CJ Noland both had 19 points in New Mexico’s 87-65 victory over…

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Donovan Dent and reserve CJ Noland both had 19 points in New Mexico’s 87-65 victory over Colorado State on Wednesday.

Dent added six rebounds for the Lobos (19-4, 11-1 Mountain West Conference). Noland shot 7 for 7, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc. Nelly Joseph shot 4 of 9 from the field and 10 for 13 from the line to finish with 18 points.

The Rams (14-8, 8-3) were led in scoring by Rashaan Mbemba, who finished with 17 points. Colorado State also got 15 points from Kyan Evans. Nique Clifford also put up nine points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. New Mexico visits Air Force and Colorado State plays San Diego State at home.

