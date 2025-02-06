Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Dent and Noland put…

Dent and Noland put up 19 as New Mexico knocks off Colorado State 87-65

The Associated Press

February 6, 2025, 1:57 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Donovan Dent and reserve CJ Noland both had 19 points in New Mexico’s 87-65 victory over Colorado State on Wednesday.

Dent added six rebounds for the Lobos (19-4, 11-1 Mountain West Conference). Noland shot 7 for 7, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc. Nelly Joseph shot 4 of 9 from the field and 10 for 13 from the line to finish with 18 points.

The Rams (14-8, 8-3) were led in scoring by Rashaan Mbemba, who finished with 17 points. Colorado State also got 15 points from Kyan Evans. Nique Clifford also put up nine points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. New Mexico visits Air Force and Colorado State plays San Diego State at home.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up