Dent and New Mexico defeat Wyoming 71-67

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Donovan Dent scored 20 points and Jovan Milicevic secured the victory with a 3-pointer with 32 seconds remaining as New Mexico took down Wyoming 71-67 on Wednesday night.

Dent added six rebounds, seven assists, and three steals for the Lobos (21-4, 13-1 Mountain West Conference). Tru Washington scored 15 points while shooting 5 for 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line and added three steals. C.J. Noland had 12 points and shot 3 for 11 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line. The Lobos extended their winning streak to seven games.

The Cowboys (11-14, 4-10) were led by Obi Agbim, who recorded 22 points. A.J. Wills added 12 points for Wyoming. Cole Henry had 10 points.

Dent scored 10 points in the first half and New Mexico went into halftime trailing 39-29. Milicevic scored a team-high 10 points for New Mexico in the second half, including their game-winning shot in the final minute.

