Denker scores 17, Northern Colorado knocks off Montana State 73-66

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Quinn Denker’s 17 points helped Northern Colorado defeat Montana State 73-66 on Saturday night.

Denker shot 6 of 8 from the field, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the free-throw line for the Bears (18-7, 10-2 Big Sky Conference). Marcell McCreary scored 15 points while going 4 of 7 and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line and added six rebounds. Langston Reynolds shot 5 of 16 from the field and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Bobcats (10-15, 5-7) were led by Jabe Mullins, who recorded 24 points. Brandon Walker added 15 points and seven rebounds for Montana State. Bryce Zephir also had 11 points.

Both teams play again on Thursday. Northern Colorado visits Sacramento State and Montana State hosts Weber State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

