Denker and Northern Colorado host Montana State

Montana State Bobcats (10-14, 5-6 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (17-7, 9-2 Big Sky)

Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -6; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado takes on Montana State after Quinn Denker scored 21 points in Northern Colorado’s 86-78 loss to the Montana Grizzlies.

The Bears have gone 10-2 at home. Northern Colorado is seventh in the Big Sky at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 74.2 points while holding opponents to 46.0% shooting.

The Bobcats have gone 5-6 against Big Sky opponents. Montana State ranks sixth in the Big Sky with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Brandon Walker averaging 4.0.

Northern Colorado makes 51.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.2 percentage points higher than Montana State has allowed to its opponents (43.8%). Montana State averages 71.5 points per game, 2.7 fewer than the 74.2 Northern Colorado gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Langston Reynolds is averaging 17.3 points, six rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Bears. Isaiah Hawthorne is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

Tyler Patterson averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 7.7 points while shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc. Walker is averaging 15.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 8-2, averaging 79.1 points, 29.6 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 52.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

