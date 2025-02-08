Demos and Navy host Lafayette

Lafayette Leopards (5-16, 2-8 Patriot) at Navy Midshipmen (15-6, 7-3 Patriot) Annapolis, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Navy…

Lafayette Leopards (5-16, 2-8 Patriot) at Navy Midshipmen (15-6, 7-3 Patriot)

Annapolis, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy faces Lafayette after Morgan Demos scored 20 points in Navy’s 79-75 victory against the Bucknell Bison.

The Midshipmen have gone 7-4 in home games. Navy is the Patriot leader with 12.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Maren Louridas averaging 2.2.

The Leopards are 2-8 in Patriot play. Lafayette is ninth in the Patriot scoring 55.5 points per game and is shooting 39.0%.

Navy is shooting 38.1% from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points lower than the 43.6% Lafayette allows to opponents. Lafayette averages 55.5 points per game, 4.9 fewer than the 60.4 Navy allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zanai Barnett-Gay is scoring 19.2 points per game with 7.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Midshipmen. Julianna Almeida is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

Abby Antognoli is shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Leopards, while averaging 12.6 points and 3.8 assists. Kay Donahue is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 7-3, averaging 63.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Leopards: 2-8, averaging 56.0 points, 26.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

