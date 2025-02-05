Degenhart’s 16 lead Boise State over UNLV 71-62

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tyson Degenhart scored 16 points as Boise State beat UNLV 71-62 on Tuesday night. Degenhart added…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tyson Degenhart scored 16 points as Boise State beat UNLV 71-62 on Tuesday night.

Degenhart added seven rebounds and three blocks for the Broncos (16-7, 8-4 Mountain West Conference). Andrew Meadow scored 14 points while going 3 of 7 from the floor, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and 8 for 8 from the line. Alvaro Cardenas had 13 points and went 5 of 13 from the field (2 for 8 from 3-point range).

Dedan Thomas Jr. led the Rebels (11-12, 5-7) in scoring, finishing with 20 points. Jeremiah Cherry added 19 points and Jailen Bedford had 11 points and six rebounds.

Degenhart led Boise State with 10 points in the first half to help put them ahead 33-29 at the break. Boise State used a 9-0 run in the second half to build a 42-29 lead.

Up next for Boise State is a Friday matchup with San Jose State at home. UNLV visits Wyoming on Saturday.

