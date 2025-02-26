Deen leads Bradley against Valparaiso after 24-point performance

Bradley Braves (22-7, 13-5 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (13-16, 6-12 MVC) Valparaiso, Indiana; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Bradley Braves (22-7, 13-5 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (13-16, 6-12 MVC)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -4.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley takes on Valparaiso after Duke Deen scored 24 points in Bradley’s 85-83 overtime victory over the Murray State Racers.

The Beacons are 10-6 in home games. Valparaiso is 6-10 against opponents over .500.

The Braves are 13-5 against MVC opponents. Bradley is fourth in the MVC with 31.9 rebounds per game led by Darius Hannah averaging 5.6.

Valparaiso’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Bradley allows. Bradley averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Valparaiso allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius DeAveiro is averaging 4.6 points for the Beacons. All Wright is averaging 19.9 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 39.1% over the last 10 games.

Deen is scoring 14.1 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Braves. Hannah is averaging 11.0 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 54.2% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 3-7, averaging 72.9 points, 26.2 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Braves: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.