Deen, Hannah lead Bradley past Drake, 61-59

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Duke Deen led Bradley with 12 points and Darius Hannah hit the winning dunk with 10 seconds left as the Braves knocked off Drake 61-59 on Sunday.

Deen went 4 of 10 from the field (3 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Braves (21-6, 12-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Zek Montgomery scored 11 points while going 4 of 6 from the field. Hannah shot 3 of 5 from the field and 2 for 4 from the free-throw line to finish with nine points.

The 6-foot-9 Hannah set a ghost screen on the right wing for Zek Montgomery, who hit a cutting Hannah for the go-ahead two-hand dunk.

Daniel Abreu missed a potential winning jumper just before the buzzer.

The Bulldogs (23-3, 13-3) were led by Abreu, who posted 16 points. Mitch Mascari added 14 points for Drake. Kael Combs had 11 points. The loss ended an 11-game winning streak for the Bulldogs.

Demarion Burch put up nine points in the first half for Bradley, who led 31-30 at halftime. Montgomery scored eight second-half points for Bradley.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. Bradley visits Illinois State and Drake plays UIC at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

