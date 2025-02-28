de Klauman and the Manhattan Jaspers host conference foe Niagara

Niagara Purple Eagles (2-23, 1-16 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (13-13, 7-10 MAAC) Riverdale, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Niagara Purple Eagles (2-23, 1-16 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (13-13, 7-10 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara plays Manhattan in MAAC action Saturday.

The Jaspers have gone 8-4 in home games. Manhattan leads the MAAC in rebounding, averaging 33.4 boards. Petra Juric leads the Jaspers with 6.3 rebounds.

The Purple Eagles are 1-16 against conference opponents. Niagara has a 1-19 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Manhattan averages 62.4 points per game, 16.3 fewer points than the 78.7 Niagara gives up. Niagara’s 34.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than Manhattan has allowed to its opponents (37.2%).

The Jaspers and Purple Eagles match up Saturday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nitzan Amar is shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaspers, while averaging 10.7 points and 4.7 assists. Ines Gimenez Monserrat is averaging 11 points and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games.

Safiatu Kolliegbo is averaging 13.5 points and 2.6 steals for the Purple Eagles. Talia Dial is averaging 7.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 3-7, averaging 56.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 1-9, averaging 51.9 points, 25.4 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 11.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 34.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

